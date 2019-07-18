Daniel Wayne "Danny" Walls, 64, of Bardstown Road, Springfield, passed away at 4:25 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at V.A. Medical Center in Louisville.
He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky, Jan. 25, 1955, to the late William Arthur and Orpha Lewis Walls.
He was of the Baptist faith, a graduate of Nelson County High School, an Army veteran and a truck driver for Ballard Trucking Company of Bardstown.
Preceding him in death was a son, Daniel Shawn Walls and a brother, William Earl Walls.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Shain Walls; two sons, Jason Lee Walls of Bardstown and Arthur Chadwick Walls of Springfield; a daughter, Michelle Dermody of Nebraska; eight grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Walls (Robin) of Willisburg and four nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. J. W. Hatfield, pastor of the Willisburg Baptist Church officiating.
Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery where the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard conducted military rites.
Serving as pallbearers were Chad Walls, Keith Walls, Ryan Walls, Rickey Lewis, Chris Dues and James Fultz.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Published in The Springfield Sun on July 17, 2019