Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856

Danieth Lee Daniels Teachey Frizzell, age 95, of the Cardwell Community in Washington County, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the home of his oldest son, Gordon Teachey, Jr. (Peg) where she had lived for the last nine years.

She was born on July 24, 1924, in Logan, West Virginia, to the late Loudon George and Lillie Legg Daniels. She lived most of her adult life in Richmond, Virginia, and retired from Dairyman, Inc. where she worked as a lab tech. After moving to Cardwell in 2009, she became a member of Mt. Freedom Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Leon Augustus Frizzell, Aug. 10, 2000; a brother, Ira Louden Daniels, Nov. 10. 1998; a half sister, Thelma Woods Coleman, Nov. 10, 1994; and a half brother Cecil Woods, May 29, 2004.

She is survived by three sons: Gordon L. Teachey, Jr. (Peg), James Teachey, and Rick L. Teachey (Cindy); eight grandchildren: Gordon Teachey III (Erin), Chris Teachey, Cindy Teachey Byers (Grant), Daniel Teachey, Ricky Teachey (Jacqueline), Heather Teachey, David Teachey (Annissa), and Travis Teachey (Rachel); 12 great grandchildren: Gordon L. Teachey IV, Jonathan Teachey, Chase Teachey, Chelsea Teachey, Mason Teachey, Joey Pierce, Justin Spalding, Patrick Teachey, Josephine Teachey, Winifred Teachey. Cal Teachey, and Addison Teachey; and one great great grandchild: Riley Baker.

Cremation was chosen with a family memorial in the spring, and remains buried in Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, West Virginia.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

