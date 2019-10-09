Darryl Wayne Devine, 70, of Willisburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Louisville on May 2, 1949, to the late Harold and Imogene Dearinger Devine.
He was a retired employee of General Electric.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Faye Milburn (Jim) of Springfield; a son, Bradley Wayne Devine (Gail) of Woodstock, Vermont; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Curtsinger of Harrodsburg; and two brothers, Barry Devine (Cathy) of Willisburg and Michael Devine (Debbie) of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services will be private and there will be no visitation.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019