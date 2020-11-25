1/1
David Abell Platt
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Abell Platt age 28 of Fredericktown, died at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the UPS Air Commerce Center in Louisville in a work related accident.
Born July 16, 1992 in Loisville, he was a 2010 graduate of Washington County High School, had worked at Tower Automotive in Bardstown for 4 1/2 years and had worked as a mechanic at United Parcel Service in Louisville for 2 years.
He is survived by a daughter, Sophia Platt of Fredericktown; his parents, Ray Jr. and Margaret Abell Platt of Fredericktown; two sisters, Emily (Bobby) Platt-Rush of Bardstown and Rae Ann (Timothy) Sauer of Louisville; 4 nieces and four nephws, Aiden Cornell, Griffin Rush and Theodore and Walter Sauer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Serving as pallbearers were Bobby Rush, Aiden Cornell, James Wilson, Michael Brady, Justin McIntyre, and Aaron Spalding.
Because of the COVID 19 restrictions that have been put back in place, all services will be private. There will be a public memorial mass at a later date.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved