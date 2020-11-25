David Abell Platt age 28 of Fredericktown, died at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the UPS Air Commerce Center in Louisville in a work related accident.

Born July 16, 1992 in Loisville, he was a 2010 graduate of Washington County High School, had worked at Tower Automotive in Bardstown for 4 1/2 years and had worked as a mechanic at United Parcel Service in Louisville for 2 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Sophia Platt of Fredericktown; his parents, Ray Jr. and Margaret Abell Platt of Fredericktown; two sisters, Emily (Bobby) Platt-Rush of Bardstown and Rae Ann (Timothy) Sauer of Louisville; 4 nieces and four nephws, Aiden Cornell, Griffin Rush and Theodore and Walter Sauer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Serving as pallbearers were Bobby Rush, Aiden Cornell, James Wilson, Michael Brady, Justin McIntyre, and Aaron Spalding.

Because of the COVID 19 restrictions that have been put back in place, all services will be private. There will be a public memorial mass at a later date.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

