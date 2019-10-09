David Bruce Barr, 76, of Willisburg, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 18, 1943, to the late James Chressel and Anna Lou Tennill Barr.
He was a member of the J. Speed Smith Masonic Lodge # 298 F & AM of Willisburg, a 1961 graduate of Willisburg High School and a retired employee of General Electric.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Wanda Brothers Barr, on Sept. 4, 2009.
Survivors include two sons, Stacy Barr and his wife, Beth, and Justin Barr of Willisburg; two grandchildren, Stacia Barr Burton and her husband, Nathan, and Derek Barr; and one great grandson, Hunter Burton.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of the Springfield Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Billy Cheek and Jeff Bishop.
Serving as pallbearers were Aaron Hale, Gary Curtsinger, Mark Bishop, Cody Bishop, Timmy Stine and Casey Stine.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019