David Coyle Borders, age 73, of Stringtown Rd., Bardstown, formerly of Springfield, died at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence.
Born April 22, 1946, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Albertus and Mary Alberta Ballard Borders; a daughter, Dena Lynn Borders, Feb. 14, 1966; and a sister, Betty Jane Howard.
He was a factory worker at TBKY in Bardstown for 25 years and was a meat cutter at Reeds Foodland for 21 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Mudd Borders; a son, Parker Borders of Bardstown; two daughters, Dana (Steve) Carrico and Dawn Borders all of Springfield; a brother, James H. "Bodo" Borders of Leitchfield; a sister, Dixie Smith of Bardstown; and two grandsons, Peyton and Mason Carrico.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 24, 2020, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Harris pastor of St. Thomas Catholic Church officiating.
Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brian Borders, Robbie Cissell, Jim Oliver and Sammy Mudd.
A memorial mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown will be held later this year with an announcement prior to that time.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 29, 2020