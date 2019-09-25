David Lee Bolin, 61, of Mackville, passed away at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
A native of Taylorsville, he was born on Aug. 2, 1958, to the late Bennie and Bonnie Lee Bruner Bolin.
He was a member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a granddaughter, Megan DeBosky; and a brother, Scott Bolin.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Cornish Bolin; two daughters Tanya Manica (Gary) of Bardstown and Christy Sias (Zach) of Mackville; three stepsons, Charles Berry (Kelly) of Chaplin, Timmy Berry (Kathy) of Elizabethtown, B.J. Berry (Elissa) of Bardstown; one step daughter, Donna Breeding (Jackie) of Bardstown; six brothers, Danny Bolin (Glenna Sue) of Mackville, Ronnie Bolin of Cox's Creek, Billy Bolin (Virginia) of Bardstown, Bennie Bolin, Jr. of Taylorsville, Ricky Bolin (Linda) of Lawrenceburg and Darrell Bolin of Newport; one sister, Sarita Taylor (Bill) of Taylorsville; five grandchildren; 12 step grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating. He was assisted by Bro. Johnny Hackworth.
Burial was in the Bolin Family Cemetery at Mackville.
Serving as pallbearers were Tanya Manica, Christy Sias, Charles Berry, Gary Manica, Jr.,Zach Sias, Nathaniel Sias, Elizabeth DeBosky, Gary Manica, III and Austin Sias.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 25, 2019