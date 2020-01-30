Dianne Mary Rolfes Lutz, 69, passed away at her home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Preceding her in death were her parents Harry and Rita Rolfes of Northern Kentucky. She was born in Covington, Kentucky and graduated from LaSalette Academy. She graduated from University of Kentucky with a Master's in Education. Dianne taught for 30 plus years in elementary and special education, but she always said special education was her calling. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She loved gardening, crafts, the beach, her llamas and spending time with family and friends.
Dianne is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael Lutz, Willisburg; sons Zachary (Leandra) Young-Lutz, Knoxville, Tennessee and Andrew Lutz, Everglades City, Florida; a daughter, Ella Clare (Jason) McMurty, Lancaster; a granddaughter, Calliope Young-Lutz, Knoxville, Tennessee; three sisters, Linda (Wayne) Griffith, Florance, Kentucky, Barbara (Jerry) Hanlon, New Richmond, Ohio, Connie Bates, Ft. Wright, Kentucky and Shelly (Steve) Pharo, Cold Springs, Kentucky, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass was held, 12:30pm, Saturday, Jan. 25 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hosparus of Green River or Avenues for Women in Frankfort, KY. ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in The Springfield Sun on Jan. 29, 2020