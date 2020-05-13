Donald Alan Hurst, age 64, of Richmond, formerly of Springfield, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky on June 19, 1955.
He was of the Baptist faith, a 1973 graduate of Washington County High School and a 1977 graduate of the University of Kentucky and was a retired employee of the United States Department of Agriculture where he worked as a soil conservationist in the Powell County area.
Preceding him in death was his father, Donald Hurst.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Goode Hurst; a daughter, Rebecca Petrey (Lynn) of Richmond; a son, Alan Hurst (Katie) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Madelynn, Tate and Millie Petrey and Iris and Ivy Hurst; his mother, Mary Agnes Hurst of Springfield; and three brothers, Jimmy Hurst, David Hurst (Tina) and Jerry Hurst all of Springfield.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 11 at the Bethlehem Cemetery with Hal B. Goode, officiating.
Serving as pallbearers were Jimmy Hurst, David Hurst, Jerry Hurst, Matthew Goode, Denny McKinley Goode and David Rakes.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
