Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Gibson. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald C. Gibson, age 83, of Westland Drive, Lebanon, passed away at 4:36 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home after an illness.

He was born in Mercer County on Sept. 18, 1935, to the late Henry and Luevena Bugg Gibson.

A charter member of the Temple Baptist Church, he was a retired employee of Armour Food Company where he worked for 41 years.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Patricia Unseld Gibson on Sept. 17, 2016; a son, James Allen Gibson on March 1, 2009, a step grandson, Joshua Ryan Barnett on Oct. 19, 2007, and a brother, Henry Calvin Gibson on Sept. 24, 2013.

Survivors include three daughters, Sandy Alford (Damian) of Lebanon, Donna Barnett (Cecil) of Campbellsville, and Ann Murphy (Terry) of Willisburg; four grandchildren; four step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter and a sister, Martha Bottom of Perryville.

Funeral services were 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9 at the Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Franklin, the church pastor, officiating.

Burial was in the Hillcrest Cemetery at Perryville.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Harvey Wethington, Tom Clark, Cory Dishman, Connor Dishman and Jeff Wilson.

Casket bearers were Billy Keith Bottom, Mike Gibson, Chris Gibson, Tristan Dishman, Brad Moore and David Hardin.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Donald C. Gibson, age 83, of Westland Drive, Lebanon, passed away at 4:36 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home after an illness.He was born in Mercer County on Sept. 18, 1935, to the late Henry and Luevena Bugg Gibson.A charter member of the Temple Baptist Church, he was a retired employee of Armour Food Company where he worked for 41 years.Preceding him in death were his wife, Patricia Unseld Gibson on Sept. 17, 2016; a son, James Allen Gibson on March 1, 2009, a step grandson, Joshua Ryan Barnett on Oct. 19, 2007, and a brother, Henry Calvin Gibson on Sept. 24, 2013.Survivors include three daughters, Sandy Alford (Damian) of Lebanon, Donna Barnett (Cecil) of Campbellsville, and Ann Murphy (Terry) of Willisburg; four grandchildren; four step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter and a sister, Martha Bottom of Perryville.Funeral services were 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9 at the Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Franklin, the church pastor, officiating.Burial was in the Hillcrest Cemetery at Perryville.Serving as honorary pallbearers were Harvey Wethington, Tom Clark, Cory Dishman, Connor Dishman and Jeff Wilson.Casket bearers were Billy Keith Bottom, Mike Gibson, Chris Gibson, Tristan Dishman, Brad Moore and David Hardin.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close