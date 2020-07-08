1/1
Donald M. Shewmaker
1931-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald M. Shewmaker, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Dec. 17, 1931, in Springfield, retired carpenter for Weir Construction, a Navy veteran, and attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris J. Shewmaker; son, Tony Shewmaker; parents, Homer and Eula Shewmaker; and two brothers, Lois "Red" Shewmaker and Tommie Shewmaker.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna (Leslie) Hurst of Bardstown and Terri (Jeff) Blommel of Lebanon, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lacey Cole, Les Hurst, Lauren Pile, Madison Blommel, and Meredith Blommel; five great-grandchildren, Avery and Avenley Cole, Morgan and Cruz Hurst, and Cade Pile; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Roy) Sanders; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be at 12 noon, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Peters Cemetery in Mackville. Bro. Danny Haynes will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till 12 noon Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved