Donald M. Shewmaker, 88, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Dec. 17, 1931, in Springfield, retired carpenter for Weir Construction, a Navy veteran, and attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris J. Shewmaker; son, Tony Shewmaker; parents, Homer and Eula Shewmaker; and two brothers, Lois "Red" Shewmaker and Tommie Shewmaker.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna (Leslie) Hurst of Bardstown and Terri (Jeff) Blommel of Lebanon, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lacey Cole, Les Hurst, Lauren Pile, Madison Blommel, and Meredith Blommel; five great-grandchildren, Avery and Avenley Cole, Morgan and Cruz Hurst, and Cade Pile; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Roy) Sanders; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be at 12 noon, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Peters Cemetery in Mackville. Bro. Danny Haynes will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till 12 noon Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
