Donna Felice (Walker) Coulter
1962 - 2020
Donna Felice Walker Coulter, age 58, of Melavin Circle, Springfield, died at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Norton Healthcare in Louisville.
Born March 11, 1962, in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles David and Bettie Ermine Edelen.
She was a graduate of St. Catharine College and had attended U of L, she was assistant directore of Peppermint Tree Daycare and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
She is survived by a son, Jeriveno Perez Coulter of Louisville; a daughter, Jerrica Coulter of Springfield; three brothers, Charles "Billy" (Wanda) Walker of Marion, Ohio, Herbert Walker of Tyler, Texas and Joe (Mary) Walker of Lebanon; six sisters, Barbara Jean (Ralph) Smith , Joyce Thomas and Mildred Walker all of Louisville, Mary Hickman, Juanita Moore and Denise (Steve Linton) Hurrigan all of Springfield; three grandchildren, Brandon Coulter, Terrell Jones Jr. and Braley Jones.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in March 2021.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2020.
