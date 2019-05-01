Doris Ann Thomas Dillow, 84, of Mackville Road, Springfield, passed away at 7:03 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
A native of Whitesburg, Kentucky, she was born Feb. 10, 1935, to the late Howard Mason and Ora Thomas.
She was a former nurses aid at the Masonic home in Springfield, Ohio.
Preceding her in death was a daughter, Brenda Hendren Dec. 12, 2018, a brother, Clyde Mason and two sisters, Linda Potter and Janice Taylor.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Banks and Kathy Banks; two sons, Dennis Banks and Larry Banks all of Springfield; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Sexton on Lexington and a brother, Ralph Thomas of Pound, Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Nelson Reynolds, officiating. Rev. Ricky Cheatham assisted him.
Cremation followed the funeral services.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on May 1, 2019