Doris Cheser Shewmaker, age 94, of Walnut Street, Springfield, KY passed away at 9:16 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Feb. 25, 1926, to the late Erastus and Bettie Lawrence Cheser.

She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church where she served as a longtime Sunday School teacher. A 1943 graduate of Willisburg High School, a 1946 graduate of Campbellsville College and a graduate of Nazareth College. Mrs. Shewmaker taught school in the Washington County Public School System for forty-three and a half years. She was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Maurice Bland Shewmaker on Aug. 24, 2002; her daughter, Betty Welsh on March 12, 2005 and a grandson, Sam Scearce on Nov. 11, 2016.

Survivors include her son, Dallas Shewmaker (Helen Hilts) of Phoenix, Arizona; a grandson, Ben Scearce and his wife, Kathy of Arlington, Texas and three great grandchildren, Kelsey Scearce, Jacob Scearce and Henry Scearce.

Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Sherrell and Rev. Tobe Yankey, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Charlie Goatley, Bobby Sutton, Mike Jones, John Carney, Jerry Abel, Donald Bonzo and Frank Abell.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store