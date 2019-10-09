Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Fay "Dot" Smith. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Fay "Dot" Smith, 81, of Washington County, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx where she had been a resident since 2016.



Born Nov. 28, 1937, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Blandford and Mary Elizabeth Nalley Smith; two sisters, Lillian and Edna Smith; and a brother-in-law, Eddie Knopp.



She had been a machine operator at Cowden Mfg. Co. for 30 years and had also worked as a packer and inspector at Wynn's Precision. She was a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church.



She is survived by three sisters, Jane (C.W.) Johnson of Louisville, Mary Jo Knopp of Calvary and Margaret Rose Raikes of Springfield; two brothers, Joseph Blandford (Joyce) Smith Jr. of Mt. Washington and Thomas B. (Margaret) Smith of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. and Deacon Donnie Coulter officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Tony, Darrell and David Smith; Jonathan Raikes; Curtis Marcy; and Jimmy Knopp.



Honorary pallbearers will be Rachel Stevenson, Tonya Raikes, Diane Marcy, Mary Gail Meurer, Donna Mazzoni, Debbie Sharpnack and Jo Ann Heselschwerdd.



A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends may call from 4 till 8 p.m. on Sunday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. on Monday.



Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

