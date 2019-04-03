Dorothy Louise Hill Edelen, 91, formerly of Springfield, died at 1:20 am Wednesday, March 17, 2019, at Village of Lebanon. Mrs. Edelen was born Feb. 29, 1928, in Marion County to Charles Arthur and Mary Louise Edelen Hill. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and spent several years as a teacher's aide working with special-needs children. She enjoyed quilting and caning chairs.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilburn and Edward "Buck" Hill and two sisters, Mary Ellen Jarboe and Agnes Elizabeth Hill.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Julian "Blue" Edelen; five sons, Don (Jo Ellen) of West Lafayette, Indiana, Pat (Tess) of Springfield, Mike of Bardstown, John (Debbie) of Danville and Bruce (Sandy) of Lexington; three daughters, Pam (Rich) Brizendine of Louisville, Betty (Charles) White of Lebanon and Julia (Ben) Byarlay of Lexington; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Survivors also include five sisters: Imogene Spalding and Laurencia Brussell of Lebanon, Louise Eichenberger of Louisville, Margaret Marshman of Chicago and Jane McGowan of Middletown, Delaware and one sister-in-law, Veronica Hill of Lebanon.
Funeral was conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Edmond Ditton, O.P., officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers were nine grandsons, J.T., Jason, Brandon, Jordan and Ryan Edelen, Todd and Matt Brizendine, Stuart White and Nick Byarlay.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home. Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Catholic Church.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 3, 2019