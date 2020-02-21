Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas C Elliott. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas C. Elliott, age 71, of Virginia Avenue, Springfield, passed away at 6:51 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

He was born on April 16, 1948, in Lebanon, KY to the late Edward and Violet Carey Elliott.

Doug was a member of the Springfield Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and a 1966 graduate of Springfield High School. Following graduation he attended Southeast Christian College in Winchester and St. Catharine College. He was a member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge # 50 F & AM and a board member of the Kentucky Golf Association. Doug and his wife were the former owners and operators of the Country Kitchen in Lebanon and Linc's Restaurant of Springfield. He was a former salesman for Duro Test Light Bulbs and was a former administrator and manager of nursing homes in his earlier working career and an avid golfer.

Preceding him in death was his son, Clark Elliott, on June 20, 1993.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Davis Elliott; a daughter, Amanda Dunnagan (Brad) of San Antonio, Texas; two granddaughters, Katherine Dunnagan and Anna Dunnagan; a sister, Mariane Braden (Bill) of Frankfort and a brother, Paul Elliott (Terry) of Indianapolis.

Funeral services were held at 12 Noon Monday, Feb. 17 at the Springfield Presbyterian Church with Rev. Clay Stevens, the church pastor, officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Paul Elliott, Don Leugers, John Settles, John Hilton, Jon Bodine and Todd Hood.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, The Clark Elliott Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Springfield Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

