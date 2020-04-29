Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dudley Reid Young. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Dudley Reid Young, age 82, of Brookside Drive, Springfield, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.

A native of Washington County, he was born on July 24, 1937, to the late Freddie Clarence and Lena Myrtle Hardin Young.

He was a member of the Thompsonville Baptist Church, a 1956 graduate of Mackville High School and a retired contractor. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Magnolia Masonic Lodge # 201 F & AM at Mackville.

Preceding him in death was a daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Young on Feb. 20, 1987; a son, Clarence Adam Young on March 9, 2006; and three brothers, David Chester Young on Feb. 16, 1936, William Eugene Young on Oct. 2, 1994, and James Warden Young on Jan. 19, 2011.

Survivors include his wife, Regina Mann Young; two sons, Charles Edward Young (Michelle) and Patrick Young of Lexington; a daughter-in-law, Angela Young of Springfield; four grandchildren, Jason, Jared, Caitlin and Matthew Young; and one brother, Charles Young (Sarah) of Springfield.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 23 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Goss, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Charles Young, Patrick Young, James Mann, Brad Mann, Andrew Buskirk and Martin Peach.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

