Deulah Fay Lewis, age 83, of Brush Grove Road, Willisburg, passed away at 4 a.m., Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Oct. 8, 1936, to the late Robert Lee and Zora Ethel Byrd Lewis.

She was a member of the Willisburg Church Of God and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death were two brothers, Ancil L. Lewis on Dec. 20, 1997, and Orvil Ray Lewis on Aug. 26, 2010.

Survivors include her twin sister, Beulah Lewis of Willisburg; a brother, Purdom Lewis and his wife, Juanita of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Merine Lewis of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 5 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Lloyd Lewis, Kevin Lewis, Terry Lewis, Tony Lewis, Derrick Lewis and Robbie Butler.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

