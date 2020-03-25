Earl Whitlock, age 62, of Loretto, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Norton Womens and Childrens Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sep. 26, 1957, in Marion County. He was a former employee of the old Springfield Products, Inc.. He and his wife established the Loretto Youth League and managed it for 17 years. He loved being around family and friends and telling stories of the good old days. He was a loving husband, father and papaw and an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Trencelee Whitlock.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Amanda Miles Whitlock; three daughters, Chasity Hamilton (Eric) and Morgan Jones (Matthew) and Amber Whitlock all of Loretto; three granddaughters, Emma, Kinlee and Naomi Hamilton; one sister, Sandra Boblitt (Danny) of Willisburg; and three nieces.
Funeral Services were be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant presided. Burial followed in the Saint Francis of Assisi Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m..
Pallbearers were Jeff Ryan, Mikey Raley, Al Walston, James Ford, John Hughes, Steve Spalding, Fudge Murphy, Goose Mattingly and Mike Thompson.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 25, 2020