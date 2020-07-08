1/1
Edward Hamilton Redmon
1935 - 2020
Edward Hamilton Redmon, age 85, of Baker Ridge Road, Willisburg, passed away at 4:10 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
A native of Spencer County, he was born on June 20, 1935, to the late Edward Thomas and Anna Iva Dickey Redmon.
Mr. Redmon was a devout Christian, loved serving the Lord and faithfully attended the Mt. Freedom Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of the General Electric Company of Louisville and a farmer.
Preceding him in death were three sisters, Martha Lee Curtsinger, Mary Mudd and Anna Mae Hilbert and two brothers, Thomas Redmon, Jr., and Eldon Norwood Redmon.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Curtsinger Redmon; a daughter, Bonnie Woodward (David) of Harrodsburg; a son, Brad Redmon (Lori Anne) of Springfield; five grandchildren; Timothy David Woodward (Jessica), Amy Beth Branam (Patrick), Ethan Redmon (Jill), Anne Tayler Redmon and Laura Beth Redmon; five great grandchildren, Braydon Branam, Addison Woodward, Bryson Branam, Carter Woodward and Harlee Woodward; a brother, Larry Dale Redmon (Pam) of Lexington, S.C.; and three sisters, Dorothy Flaherty of Mt. Washington, Joan Coy of Shepherdsville and Sue Davis (Bennie) of Louisville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 3, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Goodlett, officiating. He was assisted by Rev. Hillary Claypool.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Timothy Woodward, Ethan Redmon, Patrick Branam, Michael Lewis, Barry Davis and Brian Manley.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
