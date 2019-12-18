Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Samuel "Tinker" Smith. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Samuel "Tinker" Smith, age 85, of Cissellville Rd., Springfield, died at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the residence of his daughter, Connie Mackin.

Born Feb. 3, 1934, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Edward and Elizabeth Carrico Smith; his wife, Mary Virginia Wheatley Smith, Sept. 2, 2004; a sister, Shirley Mattingly; three brothers, Johnny, Howard and Charles Owen Smith; and two grandsons, Aaron Couch and Sylas Russell Buckman.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, had worked as an assemblyman and inspector at General Electric Co. in Louisville for 34 years, and was a farmer and a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

He is survived by three daughters, Connie (Pat) Mackin, Brenda (Russell) Buckman and Carolyn (Steve) Couch, all of Springfield; three sons, Larry (Peggy) Smith of Lebanon, Dan (Diane) Smith and Pat (Michelle) Smith, all of Springfield; six sisters, Minnie Faye Smith, Althaire Lucas, Marilyn Watkins, Louise (Ray) Lanham, Linda (Mickey) Blanford and Frances Medley, all of Springfield; three brothers, Thomas Herbert (Bonnie) Smith, and Ronnie (Bonnie) Smith, all of Springfield, and J.R.. Smith of Lexington; a sister-in-law, Denise Smith of Springfield; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Louis Mattingly of Springfield; 20 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.

Funeral mass was conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. and Deacon Donnie Coulter officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.

Pallbearers were grandsons Dewayne and Jeremy Mackin, Jason and Josh Buckman, Kyle, Christopher and Thomas Smith and Bradley and Zach Couch.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Edward Samuel "Tinker" Smith, age 85, of Cissellville Rd., Springfield, died at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the residence of his daughter, Connie Mackin.Born Feb. 3, 1934, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Edward and Elizabeth Carrico Smith; his wife, Mary Virginia Wheatley Smith, Sept. 2, 2004; a sister, Shirley Mattingly; three brothers, Johnny, Howard and Charles Owen Smith; and two grandsons, Aaron Couch and Sylas Russell Buckman.He was a U.S. Army veteran, had worked as an assemblyman and inspector at General Electric Co. in Louisville for 34 years, and was a farmer and a lifelong member of St. Rose Catholic Church.He is survived by three daughters, Connie (Pat) Mackin, Brenda (Russell) Buckman and Carolyn (Steve) Couch, all of Springfield; three sons, Larry (Peggy) Smith of Lebanon, Dan (Diane) Smith and Pat (Michelle) Smith, all of Springfield; six sisters, Minnie Faye Smith, Althaire Lucas, Marilyn Watkins, Louise (Ray) Lanham, Linda (Mickey) Blanford and Frances Medley, all of Springfield; three brothers, Thomas Herbert (Bonnie) Smith, and Ronnie (Bonnie) Smith, all of Springfield, and J.R.. Smith of Lexington; a sister-in-law, Denise Smith of Springfield; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Louis Mattingly of Springfield; 20 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.Funeral mass was conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. and Deacon Donnie Coulter officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.Pallbearers were grandsons Dewayne and Jeremy Mackin, Jason and Josh Buckman, Kyle, Christopher and Thomas Smith and Bradley and Zach Couch.A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close