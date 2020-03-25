Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Lindsey Taylor. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin Lindsey Taylor age 45, of Cane Run Rd., Springfield, died at 2 a.m. Friday March 20, 2020, at his residence.

Born February 3, 1975, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his father, Louis Taylor, March 28, 2007.

He was working as an assemblyman at TG KY and was a memeber of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown.

He is survived by two sons, Dustin and Trenton Taylor both of Springfield; two daughters, Haylee and Alexis Taylor both of Springfield; his mother, Mary Jane Lindsey Taylor of Springfield; a brother, Steve (Jennifer) of Taylor of Springfield; a niece, Jenna Taylor Wheat of Scottsville; KY and a nephew; Gavin Taylor of Springfield, special friends and the mother's of his children, Allison Blandford and Mary Cheser both of Springfield.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at a date to be announced when the COVID19 pandemic has subsided. His cremains will be buried with his father at that time.

Please pray for the Taylor family and all families who are suffering from their loss during this very trying time in our lives.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements

