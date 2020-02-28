Elenora "Nodie" Barber, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in St. Louis.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1929, in Springfield, Ky., the daughter of Herman and Gertrude (Buckman) Smith. She married Richard W. Barber in Springfield, Ky., in August 1956.
Survivors include her children, Karen Barber Seward of Warrensburg, MO., Wakefield (Mary) Barber of St. Louis and Joseph (Sylvia) Barber of Mission, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob (Melissa) Seward of Evergreen, Colo., Emily Ashley of Richmond, VA., Sarah (Troy) Thomas of Raleigh, N.C., Houston Barber of Columbia, MO., Jonathan Barber of Chicago, Josef Barber of Mission, and Josefann Barber of Mission; great-grandchildren, Mary Grace Seward of Evergreen and Ava Ashley of Richmond; her sister, Ann Smith Murphy of Springfield, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Nodie was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Aline Smith Ball; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Greye Seward.
Services were held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Dominic School.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 26, 2020