Elvin Elwood Breeding, Jr., 65, of Bardstown, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 10:41 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home after an illness.
He was born in Shelbyville on May 20, 1954, to Elvin Elwood Sr. and Elizabeth Keeling Breeding.
He was retired from Barton Distillery in Bardstown where he worked for 42 years.
Preceding him in death was his father, Elwood Breeding, on Feb. 6, 2014.
Survivors include his daughter Whitney Nally and her husband Ethan of Bardstown; his son, Elvin Christopher Breeding of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren; his mother, Elizabeth Breeding of Springfield; a special friend, Sandra Mattingly of Bardstown; a sister, Pam Breeding of Springfield; and two brothers, Jackie Breeding and his wife Eva of Bardstown and Michael Breeding of Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating.
Burial was on Cemetery Hill in Springfield.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were John Michael Smith and Pat Mudd.
Casket bearers were Charlie Goatley, Joe Judson, Pat Kelly, Jonathan Smith, Bobby Kimberland and Tommy Jewell.
A prayer service was held at 5 p.m. Friday with Rev. Ben Brown.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019