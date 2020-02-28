Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Lucas Riley. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Eric Lucas Riley age 40, of Springfield, died at 11:26 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Audubon Hospital in Louisville. Eric was an organ donor and several lives have been saved due to his gift of life.

Born Jan. 21, 1980, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his father, Larry Dennis Wright, Sept. 5, 2017; and his mother, Rita Spalding Riley, June 26, 2011.

He was a 1998 graduate of Washington County High School where he played football all four years and was a member of the 1997 team who went undefeated. He was the homecoming king along with Fran Blandford, who was the homecoming queen, their senior year. He was HVAC Tech for Springfield Heating & Cooling for some time.

He is survived by a daughter, Bianka Riley of Louisville; his father, Everett "Hop" Riley of Springfield, a brother; Ben (Jessica) Riley of Springfield; a sister, Emily Riley of Springfield; a niece and nephew, Oaklee and Bentley Riley of Springfield.

Funeral mass for Eric Lucas Riley was conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. David Farrell officiating.

Pallbearers were Ben Riley, Travis and Troy Wheatley, Pat Osbourne, Kurt Blandford, Ben Hurst and Bentley Riley.

Honorary pallbearers were Bert, Randall, Gene, Danny, Jude and John Spalding and Mike Blackerby.

A prayer service was held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends called from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. on Wednesday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

