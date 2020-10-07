Etta Priscilla Carpenter Jungbauer, age 100 passed away at., St. Vincent's Hospital, Jacksonville, FL, Hospice Care on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born in Willisburg, KY on June 10, 1920, to Clarence P. and Martha Ann Thompson Carpenter. She attended Willisburg High School and Campbellsville College (Baptist University).
Prissy (as she is called) was a secretary at McKesson & Robbins Pharmaceutical Company in Louisville, KY. She took the secretarial exams and moved to Washington DC to work for the Navy Department. There she met a career Navy man (Oscar H. Jungbauer) and married him on June 1949. As he was in Navy Intelligence, they left for Tangier, Morocco as an U.S. Attaché. They stayed three years, and later went to Rabat, Morocco for four years. After living in San Diego, CA they then went to Rome, Italy at the U.S. American Embassy and stayed four years. Always returning to Washington D.C. U.S.A. to work at the Pentagon. They retired in Jacksonville, FL after thirty-one years in the Navy.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Harry Jungbauer, of fifty-seven years and is survived by a son, Roderick Carpenter Jungbauer; and several nieces and nephews; and many friends. She enjoyed designing and making her clothes and hats. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL since 1969, 51 years, and was known as the "Hat Lady." She sang in the FBC senior choir, Joy Singers, and helped in FBC Training Union during the evening.
Funeral Services are Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Parks and Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Florida. Burial will be at Riverside Memorial Park.
Link to Obituary in at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, Jacksonville Florida: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jacksonville-fl/etta-jungbauer-9385352