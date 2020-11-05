Fannie Logan Warner Young, age 86, of Lincoln Park Road, Springfield, passed away at 9:07 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home.

A native of Washington County, she was born on March 2, 1934, to the late Shirley and Fannie Logan Warner.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was a son, James Young; a grandson, Tyrone Young; great grandson, Christopher Baker; and two brothers, Shirley June Warner, Jr. and George William Warner.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Leon Young; two daughters, Barbara Young and Bridget Malone of Louisville; six sons, Joseph Young (Phyllis) of Georgetown, Frank Young (Mary) and Thomas Young (Tonya) of Bardstown, William Young (Sharon) and Terry Young (Linda) of Springfield and Brad Young of Hampton, VA; thirty-five grandchildren; sixty-two great and great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Warner (Rita) of Lexington and James Warner of Versailles; and four sisters, Martha Warner, Sara Warner, Nellie Warner and Margaret Mays all of Lexington.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Livers, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Tyvan Churchill, Semajay Young, Terry Young, Jr., Todd Young, Chris Young and Jermaine Young.

Casket bearers were Stewart Churchill, Quentin Young, DeMarcus Young, Darrell Young, Denzel Young and Tayshawn Warner.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

