Frankie Hood, age 68, of the Mt. Zion Community of Washington County, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital.

He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on March 6, 1952, to the late Earl and Rosie Milburn Hood.

He was a graduate of Western High School and a retired employee of the General Electric Company.

Preceding him in death were four brothers, Leroy, Lee, Jackie and Earl William Hood.

Survivors include his special friend, Kathleen "Kacky" Boblitt; a brother, Donald Hood (Marie) of Willisburg; five sisters, Christine Carrier (Charles), Vianna Boblitt and Vesta Lee Moore all of Springfield, Wanda Popp (Jamie) of Lawrenceburg and Myrna Shouse of Frankfort; and his dog Sugar.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Willingham, former pastor of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy, officiating.

Cremation followed the funeral services with his cremains buried in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



