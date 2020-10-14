Frederick Michael "Mike" Wheatley age 74, of Jackson Branch Ln., Springfield, died at 2:06 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 ,at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

Born Nov. 17, 1945, in Lebanon, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward "Dagwood" and Dorothy Clements Wheatley; a daughter, Emily Catherine Wheatley; two sisters, Sara Ann Eakles and Mary Ellen French; a brother, Marion Wheatley.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam where he was a aerospace jet engine specialist, was a lead pressman at American Fuji Seal in Bardstown for 38 and a half years, was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, volunterred at New Hope Food Bank for several years, he loved to attend car auctions and loved helping people out in their time of need and was a very kind hearted, giving man and never wanted any recognition for his efforts.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Katie Hill Wheatley; two sons, Paul "Katie" Wheatley and Phillip Wheatley all of Springfield; two daughters, Sara (Chris Jones) Wheatley of Bardstown and Lilly "Taylor" Smith of Springfield; six brothers, Benny Wheatley, Herman "Debbie" Wheatley and Richard Wheatley all of Springfield, Frank "Linda" Wheatley of Elizabethtown, Tom "Kaye" Wheatley of Georgia and Mark "Patty" Wheatley of New Hope; three sisters, Dorothy Mae "Martin" Osbourne of Mt. Washington, Laurita Wheatley and Susie "Joe B." Yates all of Springfield, several nieces and nephews, a special great niece, Addison Mudd and a special great nephew, Luke Mudd and a special little friend, Adeline Cunningham.

Funeral mass for Frederick Michael "Mike" Wheatley will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery with military honors performed by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Brad Smith, Michael Higdon, Joe Ben and Joe Russell, Chris Jones, Troy and Travis Wheatley and Brian Mudd.

A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield and where friends may call from 4 till 8 p.m. Monday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store