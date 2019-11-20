Gary Dale Chesser, 59, of Willisburg, passed away at 12:51 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on Oct. 8, 1960, to the late Namon and Audrey Morris Chesser.
He was a member of the Free Pentecostal Church and a graduate of Washington County High School.
Preceding him in death were two sisters, Diana Chesser on Sept. 24, 2012, and Deloris Ann Chesser.
Survivors include two brothers, Ronnie Chesser (Carolyn) of Hillview and Ricky Chesser (Martha) of Willisburg; three nieces; two great nieces and one great nephew.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18, at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Lumbrix, the church pastor, officiating.
Burial was in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.
Serving as pallbearers were Rudy Gabhart, Donald Thompson, Jerry Royalty, David Carrico and Ashley Boblitt.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Nov. 20, 2019