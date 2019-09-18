Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Cowherd. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

George Henry Cowherd, 82, of Melavin Circle, Springfield, died at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Springfield Nursing and Rehabilitation.



Born May 3, 1936, in Marion County, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Catharine Young Cowherd, July 22, 2004; his parents, Clarence and Eventris Calhoun; a daughter, Mary Joyce Sanders; a sister, Margaret Porter; and two brothers, Clarence "Poon" and Howard "Hambone" Cowherd.



He was a farmer, had been janitor at Washington County High School for many years, loved horses and trained horses for Kalarama Farm until his health began to fail. He was a 3rd-degree member of Council 4270 Knights of Columbus in Springfield and a 4th-degree member of Monsignor McGee Assembly and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.



He is survived by two sons, George (Manny) Cowherd Jr. of Springfield and James "Click" (Tracey) Cowherd of Jacksonville, Florida; four daughters, Frances Nell (James) Elery of Harrodsburg, Georgia "Bun" (John) Barnes of Springfield, Rose "Pud" (Jimmy) Holmes of Anguilla, Mississippi and Mary Jo (T.K.) (Ernest) Roston of Lebanon; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren along with a special niece, Wilma Graves of Springfield, and Flora Nell Young and family of Springfield.



Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be James Elery Jr., John Graves, Joseph and Steve Cocanougher, Columbus Whitehead and Dale Porter.



Honorary pallbearers will be Chris and Jordon Elery, Kamar Phillips, Dexter Banks, Domonique and Jamayell Cowherd.



A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where 4th-degree honors were conducted by members of Monsignor McGee Assembly Knights of Columbus.



Visitation was from 5 till 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, who is entrusted with arrangements.

