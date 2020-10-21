1/1
Georgia "Bun" Barnes
1957 - 2020
Georgia Ann Cowherd "Bun" Barnes age 63, of E. High St., Springfield, died at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 21, 1957, in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her parents, George Henry Cowherd, Sept. 13, 2019, and Ruby Catherine Young Cowherd, July 22, 2004.
She had worked as a seamtress for Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville and Frankfort and was a team leader at INOAC. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Springfield and was a current member of First Baptist Church of Lebanon.
She is survived by her husband John Barnes; a son, Jason Smith of Springfield; a daughter, Jotisha (Jermaine) Patterson of Georgetown; a step son, Donald Ridgeway Jr. of Ft. Worth, Texas; three step daughters, Anitra Wiggins of Louisville, Tonya Ridgeway of Lexington and Pearl Battle of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; two brothers, George (Manny) Cowherd Jr. of Springfield and James (Tracey) Cowherd of Jacksonville, Florida; three sisters, Frances Nell (James) Elery of Harrodsburg, Rose (Jimmy) Holmes of Anguilla, Mississippi and Mary Jo (Ernest) Roston of Lebanon; 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild also survive.
Serving as pallbearers were George Nichols, Chris Wilson, John Graves, Rob Weathers, Antowan Glover, Michael May, Dale Porter,and Louis Turner.
Funeral services will be private with Rev. Tommy Calhoun, pastor of First Baptist Church in Lebanon officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
