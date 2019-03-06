Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Capt. Gerald Estes Milbrun. View Sign

Captain Gerald Estes Milburn, 79, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away Sunday, Feb.24, 2019. He was born Jan. 23, 1940, the son of the late Clifford Tilman Milburn and Cordie Lewis (Miller) Milburn.

Captain Gerald E. Milburn was born in the Texas community of Washington County, Kentucky, where he grew up with a love of airplanes and took his first flight when he was 15 years old. He served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961. In 1967 he was hired as a pilot for Lake Central Airlines, which eventually became UsAir. Captain Milburn had a career that spanned three decades as a pilot, check airman, chief pilot and he retired as the Senior Director of Flight Operations for UsAir. After retiring from the airline, Captain Milburn went on to a second career at the Federal Aviation Administration where he served in many roles that included the training department in Oklahoma City. Captain Milburn was also very active in the Pinto Horse Association where he was instrumental in the association's success. He served as their president from 1977-1981, 1983-1985 and 1989-1991. He also founded the Pinto Heritage Foundation and served as president from 2006-2016. Captain Milburn also held many offices including president of the UsAir retiree group and The Soaring Eagles where he remained actively involved in the membership and member services as an officer until his death.

His daughter, Julie Milburn of Indianapolis, Indiana and his son Joe Milburn and his wife Claudia of Michigan survive him. His grandchildren, Ashley Christina Milburn, Asia Milburn, Brad Milburn, Adam Evan Milburn and Sarah Milburn, also survive him. He was predeceased by his two sons Clifford Tilman (Tim) Milburn and Gerald Milburn.

Services will be private.

lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange

