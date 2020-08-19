Gerald F. Lorig, age 84, died Aug. 13, in Sedona, AZ, from effects of both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. He and his wife, Nancy, are parents of four children, Gretchen, Heidi, Kristi and 'Chip'; he is the grandfather of eight; he has one great-grandson.

Jerry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 4, 1935, to Raymond W. and Mabel H. Lorig. The family including older brother Brian and younger sister, Chris, lived in Lakewood, Ohio.

He enjoyed life as a young boy with the many activities available on Lake Erie always rooting for the Browns and the Indians. He attended Catholic elementary schools in the area and was a member of the first class of St. Edward High School in Lakewood. Upon graduation he enrolled at Michigan State University where he joined Theta Chi fraternity.

It was there he met Nancy Smull from Dowagiac, Michigan. Jerry enrolled in law school at The Ohio State University in 1957. After graduation in 1960, he began his career as Assistant City Prosecutor in Springfield where he continued working in private practice until the late 1960s when he chose to run for a judgeship in Municipal Court. The following years were spent in Municipal and Common Pleas courts enjoying the county employees with whom he worked, the lawyers passing through his office and the many citizens of Clark County he met in his profession.

His family expresses appreciation for all who offered friendship and support in his career. He always felt he had the best job anyone could have.

Through the years Jerry became associated with his bicycle riding which he did for recreation as well as participation in area challenges including time trials and road racing. Weather permitting, he was often seen riding his bicycle to work. He also enjoyed water sports of wind surfing and water skiing as well as working with friends on old cars and traveling to various car shows in Ohio.

Jerry and Nancy were married in 1959 and his greatest joy was spending time and activities with their children which they continued to do in later years traveling with vacations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, South and Central America. Jerry and Nancy moved to Sedona in 2008 where he was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. His family will miss him deeply and will return to Springfield at a later date for a celebration of his life. Jerry chose his direction and had a life well-lived.

