Gerald Walter Mattingly, age 73, of Willisburg, passed away at 6:25 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Mercer County on Aug. 24, 1947, to the late Hugh Walter and Nora Ethel Peavler Mattingly.

He was a member of the Rockbridge Baptist Church, a 1965 graduate of Mackville High School, he served twenty-one years in the United States Air Force and a retired employee of Hitachi Automotive. He was a member of the Emulation Masonic Lodge # 688 F & AM at Sharpsville.

Preceding him in death were two brothers, Billy Joe Mattingly on May 22, 2014 and George Donald Mattingly on June 27, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Frankie Robinson Mattingly; his daughter, Gerri Lee Mattingly Phillips and her husband, Jimmie of Covington; and a sister, Anna Mae Keeling of Montgomery, Alabama.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry McIlvoy, officiating. He was assisted by Rev. J.W. Hatfield.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg where military rites were conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jackie Robinson, Doug Sims and Joe Carney.

Casket bearers were Chris Kays, Timmy Lewis, George Donald Mattingly, Jr., Brandon Mattingly, Joseph Mattingly and Billy Joe Mattingly, II.

Masonic services were held at 6 Friday evening at the funeral home with Billy Riggs delivering the eulogy.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the, Rockbridge Baptist Church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



