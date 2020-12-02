1/1
Geraldine (Hilton) Murphy
1954 - 2020
Geraldine Hilton Murphy, age 66, of Old Lebanon Road, Springfield, KY passed away at 12:33 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home after an illness.
She was born in Harrodsburg, KY on July 29, 1954 to the late Chester Allen and Dorothy Baker Hilton.
She was a member of the Springfield Christian Church and an employee of Marion Adjustment Center.
Preceding her in death was a son, Gerald Allen Murphy on January 17, 1985.
Survivors include her husband, Allen Murphy; two sons, Justin Murphy (Diane) of Nicholasville and Adam Murphy of Lebanon; a daughter, Heather Murphy of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Kristen, Carter, Breanna, Larya and Jaylyssa; two sisters, Louella Warner of Springfield and Dorsey Lyvers (Steve) of Bardstown and two brothers, Billy Hilton (Rosaland) of Springfield and Dudley Hilton (Jan) of Pineville.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28th at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.
Burial was on Cemetery Hill.
Serving as pallbearers were John Dudley Hilton, Ron Hilton, Grant Hilton, Carter Hilton, Michael Mann and Christopher Mann.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2020.
