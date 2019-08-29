Gerald Rand Peavler, 82, of Harrodsburg, passed away at 5:47 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
A native of Mackville, he was born on Feb. 21, 1937, to the late Herschel Reid and Ruby Lee Bugg Peavler.
He was a member of Deep Creek Baptist church, where he served as deacon; a 1955 graduate of Mackville High School; and a retired farmer.
Preceding him in death was a granddaughter, Robin White, and a grandson, Robert Evann White.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Will Wayne Peavler; a son, Joe Peavler (Vicki) of Georgetown; three daughters, Mary Brown Peavler, Marsha Baker (Ronnie) and Melva White (Robert), all of Harrodsburg; two sisters, JoAnn Smith of Mt. Washington and Judy Jenkins (Gary) of Louisville; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Deep Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Wade, the church pastor, officiating. He will be assisted by Rev. Lewis Walters.
Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.
Serving as casket bearers will be Paul Tyler, Clayton Tyler, Steve Tyler, Freddie Bottoms, Steve Settles, Howard Wohner, Billy Cloyd and David Jenkins.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Shewmaker, Dusty Wohner, Russell Burkhead, Tony Warner, Eugene Devine, Freddie Leonard, Tommy Yankey and Lowell Peavler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Visitation was 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home and will be after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Aug. 28, 2019