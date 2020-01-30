Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Gayle Clark. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenda Gayle Clark, age 81, of Springfield, KY passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Gayle was born on Oct. 25, 1938 in Washington County, a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Ruby Begley Clark.

Gayle lived her entire life in the Pleasant Grove community of Washington County where she faithfully attended Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. She was a 1956 graduate of Willisburg High School and attended Transylvania College. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1961 with a degree in Medical Technology and worked for 46 years as a registered medical technologist, first at Mary Immaculate Hospital and then at Spring View Hospital where she befriended many patients and coworkers. Her love for the University of Kentucky continued throughout her life and she loved watching UK basketball games. Gayle enjoyed meeting new people, seeing new places and had fun traveling to Europe several times. She also took pleasure in attending various concerts and performances. She spent the last five years at Sansbury Care Center where she made many friends and was actively involved in various activities. Always patient and kind, she took time to enjoy people and enjoy life, making the most of every situation. She lived her life through her favorite Bible verse-Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me".

Preceding her in death was her brother-in-law, Harold G. Wheeler on July 17, 2019.

Survivors include her sister, Jane Clark Wheeler of Elberton, GA; a niece, Dorita Gayle Wheeler Deierlein and her husband, Eric of Mt. Pleasant, SC; a nephew, Christopher Robert "Chris" Wheeler and his wife, Paige of Athens, GA; three great nieces, Tiffany Deierlein Chamberlain and her husband, Joshua of Turlock, CA, Emma Grace Wheeler and Addison Claire Wheeler of Athens, GA; two great nephews, Eric Christian Deierlein II and his wife, Marianne of Charleston, SC and Greyson James Wheeler of Athens, GA and two great-great nephews, Jeremiah Glen Chamberlain and Edmund Walter Chamberlain of Turlock, CA.

A celebration of her life was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, with Rev. J. W. Hatfield and Rev. Clay Stevens, officiating.

Interment was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Daniel Carrico, Wesley Carrico, J. P. Blandford, William Clark, Jamie Carrico, Randy Burns, Steve Wharton and Hank Gregory.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Roger Johnson, Forrest Carrico, Greg Goatley, Ed O'Daniel, Margaret Hazel Johnson, Lillian Carney, Martha Young, Burbona Riley, Mark Riley, Bill Spaulding and Melissa Abell.

Memorial contributions may made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 35 Pleasant Grove Loop, Springfield, KY 40069.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Glenda Gayle Clark, age 81, of Springfield, KY passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.Gayle was born on Oct. 25, 1938 in Washington County, a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Ruby Begley Clark.Gayle lived her entire life in the Pleasant Grove community of Washington County where she faithfully attended Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. She was a 1956 graduate of Willisburg High School and attended Transylvania College. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1961 with a degree in Medical Technology and worked for 46 years as a registered medical technologist, first at Mary Immaculate Hospital and then at Spring View Hospital where she befriended many patients and coworkers. Her love for the University of Kentucky continued throughout her life and she loved watching UK basketball games. Gayle enjoyed meeting new people, seeing new places and had fun traveling to Europe several times. She also took pleasure in attending various concerts and performances. She spent the last five years at Sansbury Care Center where she made many friends and was actively involved in various activities. Always patient and kind, she took time to enjoy people and enjoy life, making the most of every situation. She lived her life through her favorite Bible verse-Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me".Preceding her in death was her brother-in-law, Harold G. Wheeler on July 17, 2019.Survivors include her sister, Jane Clark Wheeler of Elberton, GA; a niece, Dorita Gayle Wheeler Deierlein and her husband, Eric of Mt. Pleasant, SC; a nephew, Christopher Robert "Chris" Wheeler and his wife, Paige of Athens, GA; three great nieces, Tiffany Deierlein Chamberlain and her husband, Joshua of Turlock, CA, Emma Grace Wheeler and Addison Claire Wheeler of Athens, GA; two great nephews, Eric Christian Deierlein II and his wife, Marianne of Charleston, SC and Greyson James Wheeler of Athens, GA and two great-great nephews, Jeremiah Glen Chamberlain and Edmund Walter Chamberlain of Turlock, CA.A celebration of her life was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, with Rev. J. W. Hatfield and Rev. Clay Stevens, officiating.Interment was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers were Daniel Carrico, Wesley Carrico, J. P. Blandford, William Clark, Jamie Carrico, Randy Burns, Steve Wharton and Hank Gregory.Serving as honorary pallbearers were Roger Johnson, Forrest Carrico, Greg Goatley, Ed O'Daniel, Margaret Hazel Johnson, Lillian Carney, Martha Young, Burbona Riley, Mark Riley, Bill Spaulding and Melissa Abell.Memorial contributions may made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 35 Pleasant Grove Loop, Springfield, KY 40069.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Jan. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close