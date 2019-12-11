Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jean (Sutton) Cochran. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Jean Sutton Cochran, age 69, of Mackville, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 7:35 a.m.

Gloria was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on Feb. 12, 1950, to the late Vivion and Anna Mae Logsdon Sutton.

She graduated from Willisburg High School in 1968, was a member of the Mackville Christian Church and a former employee of Kelly's Drug Store in Springfield, and retired after 27 years of employment with the Washington County Board of Education. She married Alex Parnell Cochran on Aug. 19, 1969. Gloria was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart, and was always giving to others.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Cindy Larue Sutton; and two nephews, Jessie Barnett and Jonathan Snaden.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her husband of 50 years, Alex Parnell Cochran; sons Lynn (Robin) Cochran and Nathan (Mendalyn) Cochran; her sister, Robbie (Ray) Canterberry of Mackville; five grandchildren, Alex Cochran, Kennedy Cochran, Matthew Cochran, Isaac Cochran and Jacob Cochran of Mackville; five nieces, Nicole Wilson, Tara Andre, Amy Satterly, Autumn Helias and Anna McIlvoy; several great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro, Jason Murray, officiating.

Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Carolyn Robertson, Kathleen Pinkston, Dottie Boblitt, Nancy Settles, Donna Noel, Donna Lewis and Gerry Stumph.

Casket bearers will be Kennedy Cochran, Alex Cochran, Jacob Cochran, Matthew Cochran, Isaac Cochran and Justin Reynolds.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mackville Christian Church.

Visitation was from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.



