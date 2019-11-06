Greg Moore, 47, of Danville, and formally of Bardstown, passed away Friday Nov. 1, 2019, in Danville. He was born June 27, 1972, in Louisville, worked for ADT Workshop, and was a graduate of Bardstown Special Education Class of 1993 and member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He is survived by his parents, Vic and Pat Moore of Springfield; sister, Cindy (Chad) Greer of Bardstown; two brothers, Tim (Lisa) Moore of Willisburg, and Billy (Kelli) Moore of Bardstown; five nieces, Kaylee Greer, Hannah Greer, Adalyn Greer, Bella Moore, and Paige (Cory) Woods; two nephews, Braden Greer, and Dustin (Danielle) Reid; and one great-nephew, Haydon Reid.
His Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Rev. Michael Martin officiated. Visitation was 4 – 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 and 9 – 10:15 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 5 at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service was held Monday evening.
Memorial contributions may go to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Nov. 6, 2019