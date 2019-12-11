Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Augustine Church Send Flowers Obituary

Hallie Pickerill joined her husband, Sonny Pickerill, in heaven in the early hours of Dec. 6, 2019.

Born on Oct. 17, 1930, in Springfield, Kentucky, Hallie was preceded in death by: her parents, Joseph J. Edelen and Corinne McIntire Edelen; and sisters, Ann Lovell, Sr. Susan Edelen R.S.M, and Betty Jane DeBono. She is survived by a brother, Joseph J. Edelen Jr. (Joyce).

Hallie leaves behind her daughter, Kathryn Resch (Paul); and sons, Gus Pickerill (Dianne), Bill Pickerill (Monica), and Bro. Maximilian Pickerill OCSO "Bob". Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Andy Pickerill, Emmy Pickerill, Corinne Resch, Caroline Resch, and Hannah Wemitt (Jason) as well as her two great-grandchildren, Piper and Bodie Wemitt.

Hallie graduated from St Catharine Academy and St Catharine College receiving her nurses' training at St Joseph Infirmary graduating with her degree in 1953. A registered nurse, she provided care for patients at Mary Immaculate Hospital for more than 25 years and later served with Marion County Health Department for an additional 15 years. Hallie was devoted to her family, her church and her community. She was happiest when doing for others.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: The DePaul School, Louisville, KY and Saint Augustine School, scholarship fund.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Augustine Church.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.



