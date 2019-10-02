Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannah Florine (Taylor) Kelty. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Hannah Florine Taylor Kelty, 86, of Mayes Avenue, Springfield, died at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

Born Sept. 22, 1933, in Fredericktown, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Neal and Ida Mae Mattingly Taylor; her husband, Joseph Howard Kelty, July 22, 1986; a sister, Kathleen McIntire; and two brothers, Herman and Thurman Taylor.

She was a 1952 graduate of Fredericktown High School, had worked as a sewing machine operator for three years at Hanmacher-Vogel Sewing Factory in Lebanon, attended Hellems Beauty School in Louisville in 1956 and was a hairdresser in Springfield for 60 years. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann (Dodie) George of Springfield; two sons, Larry (Sandy) Kelty of Lawrenceburg and Jim (Margie) Kelty of Louisville; five grandchildren, Ashley Ewing, Megan and Michael George and Sarah and Hannah Kelty; and three great grandchildren, Tori Dugger and George and William Kute.

Funeral mass was conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. David Farrell and Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating. Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Richard, David, Charlie and Louis McIntire; Michael George; and Billy Kute.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home. Visitation was held at the funeral home Sept. 26 and Sept. 27.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

