Harold Thomas Boblitt, Sr, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1st, 2020, after a four year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born in Washington County, Kentucky on July 10, 1937, to Thomas J. and Marguierette Janes Boblitt, both deceased.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Webb Boblitt. Their 62nd wedding anniversary would have been Nov. 2nd. Also survived by son Harold Thomas Boblitt, Jr and his wife Kelly Boblitt and four grandchildren-Alex, Aaron, Emma and Lila. Also survived by his sister Robbie Boblitt Coulter (J.C.) and their children Carla Brewer and Jim Coulter; special cousin Georgiana Doty (Larry) and many dear friends.

Harold graduated as salutatorian of the class of 1955 of Springfield High School. He attended Spencerian Business School and farmed on the family farm in Washington County near Springfield and moved to Louisville in 1967. He was an employee of General Electric for 25 years. He was a man of few words. He always said you learn more by listening than you do by speaking. He was an active member of Buechel Park Baptist Church. The grandchildren were the highlight of his life. After retirement, he loved traveling and cruising with friends.

Visitation was at the Highland Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205 on Wednesday, Nov. 4th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the funeral following on Thursday, Nov. 5 at noon with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Buechel Park Baptist Church, 2403 Hikes Lane, Louisville, KY 40218 or to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Association, 301 E. Main St #100, Louisville, KY. 40202.

The funeral home requests all Covid19 precautions to be followed when visiting.

