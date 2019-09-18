Harry Monroe "Monty" Derringer, Jr., 62, of Barnett Lane, Springfield, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home after a brief illness.
He was born in Lebanon on May 3, 1957, to Harry M., Sr. and Dorothy Hudson Derringer.
A member of the Thompsonville Baptist Church, he was a contractor.
Preceding him in death was his father, Harry Monroe Derringer, Sr. in 1983; two brothers, Harry Lee Derringer and Kenneth Ray "Budgie" Derringer; his maternal grandparents, Edward "Buster" and Catherine Milburn Hudson and his paternal grandparents, J.E. and Walsie Shewmaker Derringer.
Survivors include two sons, Harry Monroe Derringer, III (Christina) and Bryan Derringer (Rebecca); four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Grace, Lucas and Logan Derringer; his mother, Dorothy Derringer; a brother, Darrell Derringer (Debra); and two sisters, Carolyn Robertson (Mike), all of Springfield; and Dottie Boblitt of Willisburg.
Funeral services were held Tuesday evening, Sept. 10 at the Thompsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Chesser and Rev. Jerry Goss officiating.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
