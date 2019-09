Harry Monroe "Monty" Derringer, Jr., 62, of Barnett Lane, Springfield, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home after a brief illness.He was born in Lebanon on May 3, 1957, to Harry M., Sr. and Dorothy Hudson Derringer.A member of the Thompsonville Baptist Church, he was a contractor.Preceding him in death was his father, Harry Monroe Derringer, Sr. in 1983; two brothers, Harry Lee Derringer and Kenneth Ray "Budgie" Derringer; his maternal grandparents, Edward "Buster" and Catherine Milburn Hudson and his paternal grandparents, J.E. and Walsie Shewmaker Derringer.Survivors include two sons, Harry Monroe Derringer, III (Christina) and Bryan Derringer (Rebecca); four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Grace, Lucas and Logan Derringer; his mother, Dorothy Derringer; a brother, Darrell Derringer (Debra); and two sisters, Carolyn Robertson (Mike), all of Springfield; and Dottie Boblitt of Willisburg.Funeral services were held Tuesday evening, Sept. 10 at the Thompsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Chesser and Rev. Jerry Goss officiating.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.