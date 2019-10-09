Harvey Randle "Randy" Thompson, 74, of Polin Road, Willisburg, passed away at 8:22 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Washington County, he was born on Dec. 27, 1944, to the late Elmo and Sarah Jane Chesser Thompson.
He attended the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Hardin Thompson; his daughter, Angela Eby (Wendel) of Bloomfield; his granddaughter, Molly Eby; and two brothers, James E. Thompson (Wanda) and Lonnie Thompson (Joyce) of Willisburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. DeLane Pinkston officiating. He will be assisted by Rev. Randall Cupp.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kelvin Dennis, Jared Nally, Jamie Allen, Allen Montgomery, Freddie Smith and Wayne Benham.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019