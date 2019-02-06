Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Hazel Bottoms, 88, of Harrodsburg, widow of James Rue Bottoms, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Harrodsburg Health Care and Rehab Center in Harrodsburg. Born April 30, 1930, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late John and Laura (Watts) Lambert. She was a graduate of Mackville High School, a seamstress at Cowden's in Springfield, a member of the Mackville Baptist Church and attended the Pioneer Baptist Church in Harrodsburg.

Survivors include two sons Tommy (Cheryle) Yankey of Lawrenceburg and Mike (Phyllis) Yankey of Mackville; three step-daughters Carolyn (Allen) Kersey of Ashland, Jimma (Tom) Wise of Summerfield, Florida and Jo Anna (Ed) McCall of Erlanger; three grandchildren Austin Yankey of Rome, Georgia, Tanner Yankey of Knoxville, Tennessee and Laura Elizabeth Branson of Lancaster; five step-grandchildren Merinda Sanders, Billy Clyde Sanders, Sara Wellman, Meredith Kersey and Angie (Jeff) Smith; three great-grandchildren Adasyn Cornelius, Landon Cornelius and Mason Branson; three step great-grandchildren Dakota Broyles, Ian and Mallory Smith.

In addition to her and husband Hazel was preceded in death by one daughter Tammy May; two brothers J.T. and Edward Lambert and two sisters Anna Mae Burns and Hallie Faye Vineyard.

Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Sims Funeral Services by Bro. Nelson Reynolds. Burial followed in the Peter Cemetery in Mackville.

Pallbearers were Leon Burns, Ed McCall, Billy Mattingly, Ronnie Best, Freddie Bottoms and Darrell Lambert.

130 N Chiles Street

Harrodsburg , KY 40330

859-734-4458

Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 6, 2019

