Heather Renea Brown age 27, of E. Main St., Danville, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday at her residence.
Born January 3, 1993 in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Kaye O'Bryan, Jan. 18, 2004, an her maternal grandmother, Patricia Smith O'Bryan, March 13, 2017.
She is survived by her father, Tony Brown of Lebanon; her maternal grandfather, Donnie O'Bryan of Springfield; a brother, Tommy Brown of Elizabethtown; an aunt, Laura Dean of Willisburg; and two cousins, Austin and Luke Dean of Springfield.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for immediate family only with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held later this year at St. Rose Catholic Church with an announcement prior to that time.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on May 13, 2020