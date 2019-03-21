Helen Cambron Gootee, 83, of Springfield, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Marion County, she was born Oct. 4, 1935, to the late John Leonard and Nellie Maud Phillips Tipton.
She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, a 1954 graduate of St. Charles High School and a former employee of Bardstown Sewing Factory.
Preceding her in death was her husbands, Raymond A. Cambron Dec. 21, 1991, and Francis Harrison "Harry" Gootee July 3, 1997, and a son, John B. Cambron Oct. 2, 1992.
Survivors include two daughters, Laurie Stauffer of Louisville and Mary Eileen Gootee (Harold) of Springfield; a son, Raymond A. Cambron Jr. of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Brian Cambron, Amanda Cambron, Augusta Hahn, Michael Cambron, Sgt. Brittany Cambron, Clayton Stauffer and Megan Stauffer and one great-grandchild, Anthony Hahn.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 15, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. Culpepper Elliott, the church pastor officiating.
Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Augusta Hahn, Sgt. Brittany Cambron and Megan Stauffer.
Casket bearers were Brian Cambron, Justin Hahn, David Jones, Frankie Gootee, Joey Roution and Marty Sallee.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Carey & Son Funeral Home which was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 20, 2019