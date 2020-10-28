Helen Lorene Hayes Gabhart age 95 of Texas Road, Springfield, died at 3:55 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

Born May 22, 1925, in Mackville, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Estill and Lillian Ruth Arnold Hayes; her husband, Kenneth Dalton Gabhart, Sept. 28, 2006; and a grandson, Thomas Austin Gabhart in 1981.

She was a homemaker, a member of Mackville Church of Christ where she had been a Sunday school teacher and was a 25 year member of Gideons Auxillary.

She is survived by a son, Carl (Sharon) Gabhart of Mackville; a daughter, Alice (Tommy) Clark of Bryan, Texas; a sister, Edith Carter of Lawrenceburg; 5 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Helen Lorene Hayes Gabhart will be conducted at 12 Noon Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Mackville Church of Christ with burial in Peter Cemetery in Mackville.

Pallbearers will be Aaron and Conner Gabhart, Ara and Gideon Sobek, Shane Vincent and Ken Foster.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service Thursday at Mackville Church of Christ.

Contributions are suggested to Gideons International.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store